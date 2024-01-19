Bilawal says coming to Punjab to hunt the lion

DADU/NAUSHAHRO FEROZE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday urged the people to give him an opportunity to serve as the Prime Minister not for four times, but only once, promising that he can transform the destiny of the country and pave the way for a prosperous Pakistan for future generations.

The PPP leader pointed out that there are three weeks left for the elections, but no other party, including the PML-N, has yet presented its election manifesto to the public. He added, “They are not concerned about the people but about becoming prime minister for the fourth time.” The PPP chairman while addressing a public gathering in district Dadu said that he would double the salaries after becoming prime minister. Providing 300 units of solar power to poor families free of cost was the second. He said that if the PPP government is formed in the federation, three million house units will be built for the poor citizens across the country, and the ownership rights of these houses will be given to the women of these families. “This is not new to you, the people of Dadu, because you know I am building such houses for the flood victims of Dadu district. If we get the opportunity, we will increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and also give them interest-free loans for business to women,” he said, reiterating his commitment to launch the Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Mazdoor Card, and Benazir Youth Card to provide financial assistance to the workers and youth across the country. “My dream is that no child, no citizen of Pakistan should sleep hungry. To fulfill this dream, I will start the Bhook Mitao Program at the union council level,” he vowed.

Bilawal once again reminded the people that in the current elections, the competition is only between the Arrow and the Lion. He added that the said Lion sucks the blood of the people and hides in the house instead of hunting itself. He said that this Lion demands someone else to hunt for it, take action against its opponents, and also imprison its opponent. When there is a hunt, when the opposition is managed, then this Lion comes out of the house. “Today, for the first time, that Lion has been seen somewhere. But I’m going back to Punjab tomorrow to hunt the Lion,” he said.

Bilawal said that he is going to Punjab and he will tell the people of South Punjab that the PPP is “ready to hunt the Lion.” “Jiyalas know better how to hunt the Lion.” He said that we would not accept that anyone should be made prime minister for the fourth time, and asked, “Why should a person who failed three times be accepted as prime minister for the fourth time?”

The PPP chairman said that he has fulfilled whatever the public asked him to do. “I had said that we will end Khan Sahib’s government, so I ended it. They (opponents) used to say this has not happened in history, and he can’t do that. But, I did that in history and elected mayors of Karachi and Hyderabad. I still say that we will win the elections and establish “Awami Raj” and hand over the post of Prime Minister to the Jiyalas,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that we want to do politics with new thinking, as people are fed up with the politics of old politicians, which is the politics of hatred, division, and revenge. He appealed to the people to make the PPP win with a huge majority on February 8. “From Kashmore to Karachi, there should be the rain of arrows, and no one else should be seen. Do not waste votes, but stamp the arrow and give PPP a huge majority,” he urged.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that his party’s election manifesto is, in fact, a “People’s Economic Agreement,” representing a 10-point agenda to eradicate inflation, unemployment, and poverty from the country.

Addressing a grand Jalsa at Tharu Shah Chowk bypass in Naushero Feroz, as part of his party’s election campaign for the polls to be held on February 8, said that with the people’s support, there would be “people’s governments” in all four provinces, including the Center, after the elections. “I have been nominated by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), and I am the PPP’s prime ministerial candidate. If you make me the prime minister, I will fight against the inflation, unemployment, and poverty,” he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned that Naushahro Feroze was one of the districts severely affected by the floods in 2022. He further stated that during his visits to flood-affected areas, the primary demand from affected women was, “Help us build our houses.” “I promised them [flood-affected women] that I would build houses for them. I then toured the entire world, bringing the UN Secretary General to Pakistan. I asked him to witness the severe suffering of my people due to floods. Thanks to their support, we have now initiated the world’s largest house-building project,” he pointed out.

The PPP chairman noted that 50 percent of schools in Sindh were destroyed due to the floods, adding, “After my persistent efforts, the Center had agreed to fund the reconstruction of those schools. However, progress is slow due to the caretaker governments. If you (the people) support PPP on February 8, we will rebuild our schools. I have learned that there is no university in Naushahro Feroze; we will establish one.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the current election is contested “between the Arrow and the Lion.” “People should not waste their vote; they should give their vote to the Arrow to ensure PPP’s victory with a landslide majority. I want PPP representatives in every part of the country. You have to secure 100 percent of the seats for PPP. We need to win the few seats that were left in the last election,” he said.

Addressing the Jiyalas, he urged them to make people aware of the People’s Economic Agreement, saying, “Go door-todoor with my manifesto in your hands.”

The PPP chairman stated that if his party forms the government after winning the elections, they would provide 300 units of solar power free of cost to poor families. Additionally, Benazir Kisan Card for farmers, Benazir Mazdoor Card for laborers, and Benazir Youth Cards for youth will be issued to provide financial support. “People’s Youth Organization (PYO) and PSF should inform the youth of the country that PPP will issue youth cards when its government comes into power. We will provide financial assistance to the youth and take responsibility for their employment,” he said.

POLITICAL CONSENSUS NEED OF THE HOUR: BILAWAL

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged political parties to rise above their differences to cope with economic, political, democratic, and constitutional challenges being faced by the country.

A political consensus was the need of the hour to steer Pakistan out of all the crises, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Bilawal said the politicians would have to prioritize national interests over their personal ones as it was the only way to put the country again on the path to progress and prosperity. The PPP chairman highlighted the significance of strengthening institutions such as the Parliament and parliamentary committees.

As regards the PPP’s manifesto, Bilawal said his party’s governments in the past had fulfilled the election promises like housing initiatives, Kisan Card and Mazdoor Card and would do so again if it were given the mandate by the people.