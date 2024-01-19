Ch Sarwar backs Bilawal as PPP set to hold rally in Lahore

LAHORE - Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Thursday declared his support for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lahore’s NA-127 constituency, ahead of the PPP’s election rally scheduled for January 21. During a press conference at the PPP’s secretariat in Model Town, the ex-governor expressed confidence that Lahore would not disappoint Benazir Bhutto’s son, stating that Bilawal Bhutto was the future leader of the country.

Chaudhry Sarwar emphasized Bilawal Bhutto’s advocacy for harmony and suggested that the best diplomacy for the PTI at this time would be to ensure Bilawal’s success from NA-127. Accompanied by PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gul, Zulfiqar Ali Badr, Usman Malik and Mian Ayub during the press conference, Chaudhry Sarwar highlighted that the aim of their election campaign was to ensure Bilawal Bhutto’s success. He emphasized that there should be no enmity in politics, and all parties should respect each other. Chaudhry Sarwar lauded Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to contest elections from Lahore, considering it a move that would strengthen the federation. He asserted that PPP never engaged in divisive politics and remarked that whenever there was dictatorship or oppression, Lahore stood against it. Addressing questions, Chaudhry Sarwar stated that his support for Bilawal Bhutto was not driven by personal gain and expressed satisfaction with Bilawal’s performance as the foreign minister. He reminisced about his 40-year-old relationship with the Bhutto family, standing alongside Benazir during her campaign against dictatorship.

Encouraging people to support Bilawal Bhutto, Chaudhry Sarwar envisioned him becoming the prime minister after winning a seat from Lahore. He disclosed that he had initiated a campaign for Bilawal in consultation with Chaudhary Shujaat. When asked about joining the PPP, he left the possibility open, stating that anything could happen in politics, and he had received invitations from the PPP before. Meanwhile, the Campaign Incharge of Bilawal Bhutto, Zulfiqar Ali Badr, along with Chaudhry Mohammad Aslam Gul and Mukesh Chawla inspected the planned rally venue to review arrangements. Badr issued instructions for setting up a reception camp at Green Town Cricket ground and assessed security arrangements and the traffic plan.