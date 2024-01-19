China donates 10,000 doses of FMD vaccines to Livestock Dept

LAHORE - The Government of China has donated 10,000 doses of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Punjab.

A Chinese delegation, consisting of experts in animal vaccines and poultry, delivered the vaccines to Secretary Livestock Muhammad Masood Anwar.

The invitation for the visit to the province was extended by Secretary Livestock to the Chinese experts. Anwar briefed the delegation about the potential of the Livestock sector in Punjab, adding that the purpose of the visit was to promote Chinese investment in the Livestock sector and vaccine production.

The Chinese delegation expressed its interest in contributing to the well-being of livestock in Punjab along with enhancing trade cooperation.

“We want to protect Punjab’s cattle from diseases along with trade cooperation,” the delegation was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Chinese experts also briefed Pakistani officials on MFD vaccines manufactured by Shanghai Shenlian Biomedical Corporation.

Shenlian Bio is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and development, production and sales of veterinary biological products.

The Chinese delegation also visited the Mouth and Foot Disease Research Center on Barki Road, Lahore. Secretary Livestock presented souvenirs to the delegation during their visit. In September 2023, the Livestock Department declared Royal JW Buffalo Farm Sheikhupura as a FMD free compartment.

The FMD-free compartment offers numerous significant advantages by securing export of livestock and animal products as well as serving as a vital safeguard for the local agricultural industry, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.