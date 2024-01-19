Friday, January 19, 2024
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation

Agencies
January 19, 2024
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -  China is ready to play a constructive role in easing the current situation between Pakistan and Iran, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

“We hope both parties can exercise restraint and calmness and avoid escalation. If they need, we are ready to play a constructive role in easing the situation”, spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson hoped that both parties would resolve their disputes through consultations and dialogue.

In response to some reports that China was mediating between Iran and Pakistan, she said, “We hope both parties can exercise restraint and calmness and avoid escalation. If they need, we are ready to play a constructive role in easing the situation.” Mao Ning said that the Chinese side always believed that relations between countries should be handled based on the purposes and principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law.

Unprovoked Iranian Strike

“And, we think all parties should respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries,” she added.

Responding to a question about the current situation between Pakistan and Iran, she said, “We are paying great attention to this. China always believes that relations between countries should be handled based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law.”

“Sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected,” she added.

Mao Ning remarked that Iran and Pakistan were close neighbours and countries with influence.

