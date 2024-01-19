Cipher case: Government challenges IHC's verdict on PTI founder's jail trial

The federal government challenges the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) verdict declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's jail trial in the 'Cipher Case' as null and void.

The federal government's counsel, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the IHC's verdict.

The plea stated that the IHC didn't investigate the facts in the case thoroughly and neglected the special court's ruling regarding the Cipher case.

The petition argued that the high court has no jurisdiction to disregard the special court's decision and requested to annul the IHC's verdict of November 21, 2023.

PTI founder, Judge Abul Hasnaat, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency, Inspector General (IG), Deputy Commissioner and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and others have been made respondents in the petition.

A FIR was registered against the PTI founder, along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azam Khan, and Asad Umar, on charges of leaking state secrets in public, based on the complaint filed by the Home Secretary.

PTI founder and vice chairman were indicted in the cipher case on Dec 13 by the special court established under the Official Secrets Act 2023 after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared their jail trial null and void.