CIRCLE joins forces with GODH

LAHORE - In a groundbreaking collaboration, CIRCLE has joined forces with the Grass-Root Organization for Human Development (GODH), a Lahore-based non-profit civil society organization. Established in 1998, GODH has been tirelessly working on pro-poor community issues, particularly the rights and protection of children.

According to a recent survey by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), there are approximately 1.5 million street children in Pakistan, with a significant number residing in urban areas. In Lahore alone, an estimated 100,000 street children face various risks, including child labor, child marriage, substance abuse, and exploitation. These vulnerable children often lack access to basic necessities such as education, healthcare, and proper nutrition.

Under their joint project, 160 children from four communities will receive direct benefits through eight months of conventional and digital education. Furthermore, all 4605 community members, including 2058 children, will benefit from health camps, workshops, recreational activities, and various events. The project aims to increase access to education, digital literacy, improve health and hygiene, enhance livelihoods, provides parent and community training, offer recreational and sports activities, Conduct Theater and storytelling sessions, and increase community empowerment through collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organizations. Legal documentation will also be facilitated through the project. This collaboration between CIRCLE and GODH signifies a powerful alliance working towards meaningful change. By combining efforts, both organizations aim to create a positive impact on education, digital literacy, health, hygiene, livelihoods, and overall community well-being.