Friday, January 19, 2024
CM stresses reforms for Local Govts betterment

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2024
Peshawar  -   Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Amir Nadeem Durrani, emphasized the limited but crucial mandate of the caretaker government. The primary focus remains on providing a robust roadmap for the upcoming elected government, aiming at significant betterment.

Expressing a dedicated commitment to improving people’s lives, Minister Durrani highlighted the imperative need for reforms in the local government. He called for the development of comprehensive long and short-term plans within the Local Government Department.

Appreciating the efforts of the Reforms Committees, he presided over a joint meeting to address the challenges faced by Urban Area Development Authorities, TMAs, WSSCs, and Peshawar Development Authority.

During the meeting, the caretaker Minister was briefed on the establishment of the Reforms Committees and the challenges encountered by the relevant authorities.

Formed on November 29, 2023, these committees were tasked with providing both short-term and long-term solutions.

The Committees successfully conducted several meetings, reviewing the existing system and incorporating expert opinions. Committee heads presented detailed recommendations, emphasizing the urgent need for financial stabilization of Urban Area Development Authorities, TMAs, WSSCs, and Peshawar Development Authority.

