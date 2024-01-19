Cop injured in ice-drug addict ambush

SWABI - Two policemen, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a head constable, along with three passersby, sustained injuries during a police raid on ice-drug addicts in a recent incident reported by DSP Jawad Khan. The clash unfolded near the Kunda police post, where law enforcement confronted the addicts. Upon the police’s arrival, the addicts opened fire, leading to a forceful retaliation from the police.

Head Constable Bahar Ali suffered severe injuries and has been promptly transferred to a hospital in Peshawar for medical attention. ASI Aamir Khan and the injured passersby have been taken to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital Shahmansoor. In response to the incident, a swift search operation was initiated by the police to bring the culprits to justice.