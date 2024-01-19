Council leaders struggle amid power, fund shortages

Khyber - Local leaders in Landi Kotal’s village and neighborhood councils (NC&VC) are grappling with significant challenges, primarily driven by power unavailability, fund shortages, and a lack of incentives. Among the 36 VCs and NCs heads, merely 10 to 12 are actively fulfilling their responsibilities of verifying crucial legal documents for residents in the tehsil office.

Following the local bodies’ structure elections, VCs and NCs chairmen were granted the authority to validate essential documents like birth and death certificates, marriage certificates, identity cards, domicile certificates, farm-B, police, and job clearance certificates. However, many elected leaders, like Suhail Ladla, who initially contested the elections to serve the people, find themselves constrained by the government’s neglect. Facing minimal expectations for funds and incentives, Ladla returned to his previous role as a photo state machine runner.

Deputy Chairman Tehsil Landi Kotal, Wali Muhammad Shinwari, pointed out the irony that, two years after their election, the leaders lack a proper office, confined to a small room in the Tehsil Municipal Authority office. The situation has led to a potential wave of resignations among councilors due to the challenges they face.

The absence of privileges has forced several council chairmen to divert their attention to personal jobs to sustain their families. Shinwari noted that even elected female chairpersons, meant to represent and encourage tribal women, have refrained from attending tehsil council meetings due to a lack of interest.

Despite continuous protests for power and funds, particularly from LBs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the leaders have yet to witness positive outcomes. Plans are in place to formulate a future strategy through consultation to address these issues.

Tasleema Bibi, representing VC-7 Sheikhmal Khel, expressed her disappointment as no development schemes or funds, especially for females, have been approved despite promises made during her election. Undeterred by government negligence, she pledged to contest future elections to champion the rights of the poor.

Amid these challenges, amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government Act, 2013, have further complicated matters by deleting a section related to the financial resources of local bodies. Assistant Director of local government, Khyber, Mr. Waqas, assured that the government is committed to providing facilities to councilors, with approved funds for office rent, honorary incentives, and development funds set to be disbursed in the near future.