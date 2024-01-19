Cultural fusion

I want to address a misunderstanding about Peshawar’s culture, or I would say I am concerned about Peshawar’s culture. Someone I know visited Peshawar in 2023 and felt surprised because they thought only men were seen outside, and women were missing. But that’s not really how Peshawar is. That’s not the whole truth about Peshawar.

Peshawar’s culture is a mix of old traditions and new ways. It’s a lively place where women have always been a part of public life. Saying only men roam outside doesn’t match the real Peshawar. While traditions are important, Peshawar’s culture isn’t stuck in the past. Women have always been a vital part of the city’s life, and they continue to be.

Let’s change these misunderstandings and show the real Peshawar. It’s a place where traditions blend with progress, and everyone, including women, plays an important role.

MAIMOONA IMRAN, Mardan.