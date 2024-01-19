DC brings joy to Zamung Kor kids

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, visited “Zamung Kor” on Thursday, distributing toys and gifts among street children residing in the shelter houses established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi, Director Zamung Kor Najam Sehar, Principal Afshan Banu, Communication Officer Faisal Khan, Tehsildar Inamur Shahzad, Jamil Khan, Khalid Khan, along with Zamung Kor staff, polio staff, and regional staff were present during the visit.

DC Peshawar interacted with the children, distributed toys and gifts, and visited classes in Zamung Kor, gaining awareness about education facilities.

He distributed certificates to the staff for their excellent performance in polio eradication campaigns. Underprivileged children in Zamung Kor expressed joy at seeing the Deputy Commissioner among them.

DC Peshawar directed the Zamung Kor administration to provide the best facilities for underprivileged children’s education. He emphasized special attention to their education and upbringing, aiming for these future architects to achieve high positions in society. Zamung Kor Director briefed the DC on the agency’s functioning, mentioning five centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with over a thousand street children receiving education, including 120 female students.