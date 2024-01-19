Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC checks fares at general bus stand

Agencies
January 19, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed that only fixed fare should be charged from passengers in public transports otherwise strict action will be taken on the complaint of overcharging. During his surprise visit to the general bus stand here on Thursday, he inquired the passengers about the fare charged from them for various cities. He said that the general bus stand should be neat and clean and passengers should be facilitated. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cleanliness of the various sheds of the general bus stand, the condition of the passenger cabins, toilets and other facilities.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024