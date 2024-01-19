Friday, January 19, 2024
Different motorway sections temporarily closed due to dense fog

Different motorway sections temporarily closed due to dense fog
Web Desk
9:48 AM | January 19, 2024
Different sections of motorway have been temporarily closed due to dense fog.

According to National Highways and Motorway Police, the closed sections include:

M-1 from Burhan to Swabi and Rashakai to Peshawar toll plaza. 

M-2 from Kot Momin to Lillah, Islamabad toll plaza to Thallian, Chakari to Neela Dullah, Kot Momin to Pindi Bhattian, Farooqabad to Pindi Bhattian, Thokar Niaz Baig to Farooqabad and Balkasar to Kallar Kahar.

M-4 Faisalabad Interchange to Pindi Bhattian, Gojra Interchange to Faisalabad interchange, Abdul Hakeem to Gojra and Abdul Hakeem to Sher Shah.

M-5 from Rahim Yaar Khan to Rohri and Zahir peer to Uch Sharif.

Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting latest updates from National Highway and Motorway helpline 130 and its social media platforms.

Web Desk

