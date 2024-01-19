ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued code of conduct for the security personnel for the upcoming general elections.

According to the ECP, the security personnel will be responsible for duty on polling station, peaceful environment and safe transportation of the ballot papers.

The ECP will issue a separate code of conduct for Pak Army and Civil Armed force.

The security personnel will be deployed for the printing of the ballots at the printing corporation and delivery the papers to the returning officers at the polling stations.

All election related material will be transported under the supervision of the security personnel under the watch of presiding officers.

The security personnel will remain neutral and not work for or against any candidate or the political party.

According to the code of conduct, security personnel will not ask voters any proof for their identification as voters cannot be denied their right to cast their vote.

The security personnel will not take any material into their custody while no security personnel will arrest anyone without the due permission of the presiding officers.

The security personnel will not argue with any candidate, voter, polling agent, media and observers, according to the code of conduct.