Friday, January 19, 2024
ECP unveils final list of election candidates

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
January 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The top electoral watchdog has officially unveiled the final list of candidates ready to contest in the February 08 polls. Nearly 18,000 candidates have submitted their papers. For this election, four transgender individuals and a substantial number of women would contest in the polls. The figures revealed that for the 266 constituencies of the National Assembly, there are 1,780 male and 93 female candidates representing various political parties. As many as 3,027 independent candidates have submitted papers, comprising 2,219 men, 219 women, and 2 transgenders. The overall count for candidates competing for the general seats of the National Assembly stands at 5,121. Among these candidates, 4,806 male, 312 female, and two transgender individuals are in the race.

