Fawad Chaudhry sent to Adaila Jail on judicial remand

January 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to the Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the Jhelum development projects embezzlement case.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case. 

Defence counsel Amir Abbas pleaded that Fawad Chaudhry, being a former minister and lawyer, deserved to be placed in the B class of the jail.

The court accepted the request for allotting B class to Fawad Chaudhry, saying that he would write to the jail authorities in that regard.

