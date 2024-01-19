Finance minister stresses to lower revenue-expenditure gap

ISLAMABAD - Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, on Thursday said that a comprehensive overhaul of the government’s fiscal apparatus is vital to lower the revenueexpenditure gap. Bold reforms would lead to a new era of development and prosperity in the country, the minister said.

Effective implementation of ambitious reforms will depend on addressing critical underlying institutional, governance, and structural constraints, said Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, during the keynote address on Pakistan’s economic challenges and the way forward, said a press release issued here.

She highlighted five key areas that have increased the vulnerability of Pakistan’s economy to domestic and global shocks: first, unsustainable fiscal policy due to revenue gaps and unproductive expenditure, second, fiscal unsustainability has enhanced government recourse to public debt which has increased. The third, climate shocks as the global warming model predicts that Pakistan’s weather patterns will become even more volatile and extreme in the decades ahead, with an average increase in temperatures by 1.3% to 4.9% by 2090; fourth, the lack of innovation and diversity in the structure of the economy; and fifth, the failure to integrate Pakistan’s economy with rest of the world.

Dr Shamshad further stressed five critical areas of reforms essential to reducing Pakistan’s vulnerabilities and fostering sustainable growth that included: a comprehensive overhaul of the government’s fiscal apparatus necessary to lower the revenue-expenditure gap; addressing structural weaknesses of SOEs and improve their efficiency and functioning, reducing the debt burden; and enhancing competitiveness and encouraging new investments.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Thursday commended the initiatives undertaken by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz for the digital transformation of Pakistan. Speaking at the ‘Pakistan Digital Stake’ Workshop here, the minister said the creation of Digital Stake by these organizations was in line with the government’s policy of digitization She said digital transactions play a vital role in empowering both urban residents and business individuals, offering them the flexibility to complete financial transactions promptly and with ease.

The collaborative efforts extend beyond the private sector, with active participation from key government institutions such as the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Accountability Bureau. These entities are contributing significantly to the implementation of the ‘Pakistan Digital Stake,’ reinforcing the government’s commitment to the digitization agenda, she added. Dr Shamshad Akhtar underscored the importance of the project for Pakistan’s progress, asserting, this initiative was of utmost importance for the development of the country adding the government would use all available resources to ensure its success.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to financial inclusion, economic self-sufficiency, poverty reduction, and transparency in governance. Drawing inspiration from the positive impacts of digital transformation in the United Arab Emirates, Estonia, and Singapore, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar expressed confidence in the potential of ‘Digital Stake’ to bring similar improvements to Pakistan. The ‘Pakistan Digital Stake’ aims to establish the country on digital lines, creating opportunities for millions of Pakistanis to engage in daily financial transactions seamlessly. Dr. Shamshad Akhtar asserted that the success of this initiative on a global scale reflects its immense potential. In a move towards further innovation, the Finance Minister highlighted the collaboration between the State Bank and Karandaaz, resulting in the establishment of the ‘Raast’ platform.