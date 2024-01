At least five people died and 15 others suffered injuries when a car, truck and a van collided on Indus Highway.

The incident took place near Manjhand at Koreja Goth on Friday.

Following the incident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitness said the accident took place due to the over-speeding. The casualties can be increased due to the critical condition of the injured.