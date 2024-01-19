Govt forms 6-member body to oversee election security

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to oversee security arrangements for the general elections.

Under the terms of reference (ToRs), the panel will also review and resolve matters regarding administrative arrangements and coordination for smooth conduct of general elections.

The move comes amidst the ongoing security threats to politicians and some senators seeking postponement of elections due to the volatile security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, Federal Minister for Communications, Maritime Affairs & Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar will be the convener of the sixmember committee.

Other members of the committee include secretary interior and chief secretaries of all four provinces. The panel will co-opt any other member if required. The committee has been empowered to issue directions for urgent requirement of additional security where law and order situation requires. The panel will implement directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the smooth and orderly conduct of the general elections. National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC) of the Ministry of Interior will serve as the secretariat of the committee. Earlier this week, the ECP had made it clear that it was “not advisable” to delay the polls at this stage. The electoral watchdog said this in response to a resolution passed by a thinly attended Senate seeking postponement of polls due to fragile security and bad weather conditions. Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also reiterated that the general elections will take place in Pakistan on February 8. Last month, Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had escaped an armed attack in his hometown Dera Ismail Khan.