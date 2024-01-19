Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gunmen attack polio vaccination team in Bajaur, wounding doctor, policeman

Gunmen attack polio vaccination team in Bajaur, wounding doctor, policeman
Web Desk
7:38 PM | January 19, 2024
National

A doctor and a policeman were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle deployed for anti-polio campaign in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to police and rescue officials, the incident took place in Turkho area when the anti-polio campaign team was returning from a district headquarters hospital to Mamund tehsil.

Police officials said unidentified gunmen attacked the team, wounding a doctor and a policeman.

A rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024