Gunmen attack polio vaccination team in Bajaur, wounding doctor, policeman

A doctor and a policeman were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle deployed for anti-polio campaign in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to police and rescue officials, the incident took place in Turkho area when the anti-polio campaign team was returning from a district headquarters hospital to Mamund tehsil.

Police officials said unidentified gunmen attacked the team, wounding a doctor and a policeman.

A rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital for immediate medical assistance.