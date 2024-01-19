Gwadar Smart City land acquisition lags behind schedule

ISLAMABAD - The pace of land acquisition for the implementation of the Gwadar Smart City Master Plan is very slow, with only 11 percent, or 2,350 acres, of the total required 21,471 acres acquired so far. This revelation came during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid on Thursday.

The committee deliberated on the railway connectivity of Gwadar Port with ML-1 and Quetta. Officials briefed the committee on the new rail links that will connect Gwadar Port with ML-1 and Quetta. The land acquisition for this project is divided into three phases, with the first phase completed, and the second ongoing and expected to be completed soon. The committee emphasized the significant role that railway connectivity to ML-1 will play in the development of Gwadar Port and Pakistan Railways. It directed Pakistan Railways to prepare the PC-1 of the project for approval at the earliest.

Furthermore, the committee received a briefing on the Gwadar Port Master Plan and the land acquired by the Port Authority. Officials mentioned that the Gwadar Port Smart City Master Plan primarily includes a multi-use area and port industrial area. However, out of the total 21,471 acres, only 2,350 acres have been acquired so far, and 19,121 acres are yet to be acquired. Senator Rubina Khalid inquired about the existence of an industrial waste plan for the industrial sector, emphasizing its importance in protecting the Gwadar sea from pollutants.

Discussing the implementation status of committee recommendations concerning the acquisition of the remaining land for the railway track from Gwadar Port to Railway Container Yard, Gwadar, officials stated that Pakistan Railways has requested the Gwadar Port Authority to acquire five acres of land, which was encroached upon during the construction of the East Bay Expressway, from private owners. The said land will be acquired soon. However, regarding the matter of 50 acres of land for the Railway Container Yard, the committee recommended the Gwadar Development Authority to allocate 50 acres of available ‘white land’ adjacent to the already acquired Pakistan Railway land for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Secretary Maritime Affairs Dr. Iram Anjum Khan, and other senior officials from relevant departments.