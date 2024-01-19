Health Secretary inspects hospitals upgradation

FAISALABAD - Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed Colony and Allied Hospital-I and II, here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh accompanied the secretary. The secretary visited surgical emergency, OPD and new block of Allied Hospital and reviewed the ongoing work of upgradation and directed for early completion of mega projects in the health sector. He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi will inaugurate the project on completion of the work.