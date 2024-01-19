Heavy snowfall, freezing rain wreaks havoc across Europe

BRUSSELS - Extreme weather conditions involving heavy snowfall and freezing rain hit many countries across Europe on Thursday, causing flight cancellations and delays and disrupting road traffic.

In Belgium, departures from Brussels Airport in Zaventem were temporarily halted at 3:20 p.m. as workers needed to clear the runways of snow. Most flights were delayed by about an hour, and some got canceled, including flights to Frankfurt and Munich, the airport authorities said.

A heavy snowfall that occurred at around 11 a.m. in Brussels has caused traffic congestion on the Brussels Ring, especially in the Zaventem area towards Grand-Bigard.