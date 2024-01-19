Friday, January 19, 2024
Heightened security measures planned for Kohat elections

APP
January 19, 2024
KOHAT   -  Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah chaired a meeting on Thursday to discuss essential measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat, according to the DC Office.

Dr Azmatullah emphasized the necessity of increased security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations. Stressing the importance of upholding the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to ensure a fair and credible election.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner, and officers of the concerned departments.

