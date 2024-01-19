Holly Willoughby ‘celebrates’ amid successful TV comeback on Dancing On Ice

LONDON - Holly Willoughby has joined her celebrity girl gang to celebrate Emma Bunton’s 48th birthday, reuniting with long-time pals Emma, Nicole Appleton, and Christine Lampard, alongside PR guru Niki de Metz and music talent manager Shiarra Bell. The 42-year-old Dancing On Ice host, who recently made her return to screens after a two-month hiatus, shared a cheerful selfie on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the group’s latest gathering as they celebrated Baby Spice’s birthday in advance. Emma Bunton is set to turn 48 on Sunday, and the closeknit friends ensured they marked the occasion with early celebrations. Alongside the sweet snap, Holly gushed: ‘’Happiest of birthdays Baby! Wishing a very happy (early) birthday… love ya!’ The group share occasional insights into their meet-ups, and posted a group snap last January as they reunited for Emma’s birthday in what has become an annual tradition. Their latest meet-up comes after Holly returned to Dancing On Ice on Sunday after taking a break from TV in October in the wake of an alleged kidnap and murder plot. She quit her This Morning role after the alleged plot emerged, which followed Phillip Schofield leaving as her co-host after his affair with a younger show runner came to light. As she returned to TV last week, an expert told The Sun that she appeared ‘more grown up’ and could ‘relaunch her career’ with a move to her own solo show in the future.