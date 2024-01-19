Houthis say US, UK launch new strikes in Yemen

DUBAI - US and UK forces launched a fourth round of strikes against targets in Yemen, Houthi media said Thursday, as they vowed to continue attacking Red Sea shipping.

“We will continue to target Israeli ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, no matter how the American- British aggression tries to prevent us from doing so,” a Huthi military official told Al-Masirah TV.

Al-Masirah and Huthi news agency Saba.net said US and UK strikes had hit several targets in Yemen, including the port city of Hodeida and the city of Taez, the fourth round of strikes in the past week. US media, including CBS and CNN, quoted US officials as saying another round of strikes had been carried out against an unspecified number of Houthi targets in Yemen.

The US on Wednesday redesignated the Yemeni group as a “terrorist” organisation in response to its continuing attacks and threats to shipping and imposed sanctions on it. The designation does not go into effect for 30 days. The Houthis said the designation will not affect its operations to prevent Israeli ships or vessels heading to Israel from crossing the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Bab al- Mandeb Strait.

Rights advocates and analysts say the US move may negatively affect Yemeni civilians. The Houthis, who support the Palestinian armed group Hamas, launched their attacks in response to Israel’s war on Gaza. Their strikes have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed major world powers. Earlier on Wednesday, CENTCOM said a drone launched from areas controlled by the Houthi rebels in Yemen struck the USowned ship Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. It inflicted some damage, but no injuries, it said.