How Mannat Murad lost its way towards the end

As the highly hyped drama series "Mannat Murad" ends, viewers of the drama overwhelmingly express a deep sense of dissatisfaction, primarily stemming from the underwhelming reconciliation between Mannat and Murad. A significant number of viewers find it to be manipulative and lacking in credibility. They argue that the portrayal sends an inaccurate message by implying that Mannat should not have yielded to Murad's emotional manipulation. According to this perspective, she should have remained steadfast, acknowledging that Murad had not genuinely transformed.



According to DramaFlash, a commonly held viewpoint regarding the final episode of Mannat Murad is that individuals and families with toxic tendencies do not undergo transformative shifts overnight. Despite the drama's portrayal of Murad's sisters and mother recognizing his happiness with Mannat, there is widespread skepticism about the credibility of these characters experiencing a sudden and believable transformation.

Before individuals like Murad, who have deeply internalized specific ideologies and behaviors over many years, can undergo change, there must be a significant and intentional shift in their thinking. This transformative process needed to be clearly demonstrated to the audience.

Moreover, viewers are voicing concerns about the drama's seemingly casual depiction of abuse, raising apprehensions about the potential normalization of unhealthy relationship dynamics. They contend that a more responsible approach would have entailed holding Murad accountable for his actions, particularly the instance where he slapped Mannat. From their perspective, the narrative's failure to address these concerns represents a missed opportunity, diminishing the overall impact of the drama series. This neglect undermines the potential for fostering important conversations about toxic behaviors and abusive relationships.

Mannat Murad's appeal



According to the analysis by DramaFlash, the primary theme of this drama centers on the institution of marriage, emphasizing how the interference of third parties can disrupt a harmonious marital relationship. Whether it's an overly possessive mother with territorial issues or meddling siblings, the narrative explores how external influences can negatively impact marriages. Despite attempting to address gender-based violence, the drama seems to have fallen short in effectively doing so.

However, the iconic slap that Mannat delivers to Murad after he hits her in front of her family adds significance to the notion of women standing up for their self-respect. Unfortunately, recent episodes have undermined this idea, as Mannat, initially portrayed as a strong woman with unwavering self-respect, succumbs to a knife-wielding, emotionally blackmailing Murad and reconciles with him. She even becomes pregnant with his child, perpetuating the stereotypical notion that women are easily manipulated and weak.

Controversy of Screenplay

It wouldn't be inaccurate to state that Mannat Murad's initially captivating storyline garnered significant attention. However, recent episodes have left viewers feeling detached, mainly due to the excessive use of "flashbacks." The prevalence of repetitive flashbacks, with minimal new content in the last few episodes, has proven to be quite off-putting, resulting in a disappointing ending.

As per DramaFlash, speculation is widespread that the original script may have been tampered with by the director and/or the production company. Those familiar with Pakistani dramas are well aware that script alterations often lead to an abundance of flashbacks and voiceovers, reminiscent of how the ending of the highly successful drama "Tere Bin" was changed.

Famous host and actress Nadia Khan echoed similar sentiments on the show "Kya Drama Hai?" expressing that while the drama started off intriguingly, its development has been disappointingly inconsistent. Despite the assumption that the writer must have penned something noteworthy, it seems that something else is being presented for undisclosed reasons.

If these speculations hold true, it not only highlights the questionable judgment of the production team but also showcases their hubris and a clear disregard for audience sentiment. Such actions ultimately shape the lasting legacy of any drama.