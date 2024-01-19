Hub’s literary echo

Have you ever pondered about the heartbeat of knowledge in Hub, Balochistan? Nestled on Post Office Road, Street Number Two, Gate Number Two in Hub, Balochistan, stands the sole literary haven in the city. Despite being a beacon for personal development and growth, it finds itself in the shadows of negligence, particularly by the city’s elite.

Historically, libraries have been instrumental in shaping nations and fostering education. A poignant quote resonates, “If you want to destroy a country’s nation from its roots, do not permit them to get education, especially in libraries.” Reflecting on the aftermath of the French Revolution, a similar rallying cry led to the establishment of a library in New York City.

In the current landscape, the Hub Public Library echoes this call for attention. Struggling with issues ranging from inadequate seating to water shortages and a lack of 20th and 21st-century literature, it stands at a crossroads. Despite persistent pleas for resolution, the city’s elite seem oblivious to the library’s plight.

Last year, a rally brought the library’s issues to the forefront, only to be met with indifference. Even a recent letter addressing these concerns went unanswered. The library’s students have gone the extra mile, organising conferences and negotiations, yet the issues persist with no tangible response.

This plea extends to the education sector and other authorities of District Hub City, Balochistan. It implores them to address the conundrum plaguing the Hub Public Library, recognizing its pivotal role in shaping the development of the country’s youth. MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN, Hub.