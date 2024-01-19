IHC serves notice to NAB in Imran plea against jail trial

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in PTI founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging his jail trial in Toshakhana and Al Qadir trust cases. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Tahir conducted hearing of the Imran’s petitions against his jail trial notification in Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases. The petition stated that the notifications of jail trial in the cases were unlawful and malicious. Imran prayed to the court that the jail trial notifications be nullified and urged the court to issue a stay order to halt the proceedings.

The bench issued notice to the NAB and secretary interior after declaring his pleas “admissible”. The court also sought a reply from the respondents by January 22 besides directing to fix the next hearing on Monday before the available bench.

In its written order, the IHC said, “Since one of us (Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb) is on leave in the next week, let this petition be fixed for hearing on Monday i.e., 22.01.2024 before any available Division Bench.”

Through the petition, the petitioner Imran impugned the notification dated 28.11.2023 issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, according to which, the federal government had accorded approval that the “Accountability Court concerned” shall sit and conduct trial of the petitioner and others in Central Prison, Adyala Rawalpindi with reference to the case regarding misuse of authority and misappropriation / illegal sale of gifted State assets, etc. under Section 16(b) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (“NAO”).