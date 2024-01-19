Industrial areas under Lesco’s jurisdiction facing brunt of overcharging

LAHORE - In a latest development, office-bearers of various industrial areas have visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and brought to the notice of Chamber Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt the escalating issue of overbilling in industrial areas across Lahore. The cost burden on industries has surged, with Lesco once again resorting to exorbitantly charging extra units.

Amidst the struggle for survival, industrial areas under Lesco’s jurisdiction are facing the brunt of overcharging. Adnan Khalid Butt expressed deep concern over the financial strain on businesses already grappling with economic challenges. This revelation aligns with a comprehensive 14- page report by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra). Triggered by widespread complaints from consumers during July and August 2023, the investigation uncovered a troubling pattern of overcharging and malpractice within the country’s power distribution companies, known as Discos. The Nepra report boldly states, “There is [not a] single Disco in the country who is charging bills in 100% correct manner.” The findings point towards a systemic issue across all Discos, indicating a serious flaw in the revenue management process, spanning from meter readings to penalties. Adnan Khalid Butt’s advocacy adds a crucial industry perspective to the larger discourse surrounding the electricity billing crisis.