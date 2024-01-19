Jazz hosts ‘Digital Pakistan Breakfast’ in collaboration with Pathfinder Group at Davos 2024

LAHORE - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, in partnership with the Pathfinder Group, hosted the “Digital Pakistan Breakfast” at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting currently taking place in Davos. The event highlighted Pakistan’s journey of digital transformation, underscoring its potential and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The breakfast, moderated by Zarrar Sehgal, chairman of the Pathfinder Group, featured distinguished speakers. These included Dr Jehanzeb Khan - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Claude Dyer - Head of the Edison Alliance, and Muhammad Salman Ali - CEO of VRG (Virtual Remittance Gateway). The keynote address was delivered by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

In his keynote, Aamir Ibrahim identified the challenges facing Pakistan and emphasized the critical role of technology in addressing them. “As Pakistan’s leading digital operator, we are fully committed to leveraging technology to empower our citizens. In line with this year’s World Economic Forum theme ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ by adopting a strategic 3T Approach – Technology, Trust, and Transparency – we can advance the digital agenda of Pakistan. Using technology, the ultimate equalizer and democratiser to build trust and transparency, the 3T approach can be crucial for charting a path towards an inclusive and equitable Pakistan,” Ibrahim explained.