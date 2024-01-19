Justice Jahangiri sends PTI founder’s marriage case to IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD - Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday forwarded the PTI founder’s plea against his marriage case to Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. Hearing the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder chairman, Justice Jahangiri observed that an identical case was already being heard by the court of IHC CJ. The PTI founder in his plea stated that the trial court proceeded with the hearing of his marriage case illegally since November 25 last, urging the IHC to declare its December 11, 2023 and January 9, 2024 as null and void.