Friday, January 19, 2024
KP CM pledges support amid Pak-Afghan border challenges

APP
January 19, 2024
Peshawar  -   Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, convened a meeting on Thursday with a delegation from the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI). The discussions centered around the challenges faced by businessmen due to the closure of the Pak-Afghan border. The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Dr Amer Abdullah, Secretary Industries, and other relevant officials.

The delegation, comprising members such as Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, and President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faud Ishaq, highlighted the plight of hundreds of goods-laden trucks stranded on both sides of the Pakistan- Afghanistan border. These trucks carried perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry, and other goods, facing the risk of spoilage due to the border closure. The business community of both countries faced substantial financial losses.

Expressing gratitude for the attention to the Pak-Afghan trade issue, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul- Haq Sarhadi, thanked the chief minister. He briefed CM Arshad Hussain on PAJCCI’s efforts to promote regional trade by coordinating and facilitating meetings between businessmen from both countries to address issues and overcome obstacles.

In response, Chief Minister Arshad Hussain assured the delegation that the KP government acknowledged the challenges confronting the business communities. He pledged to make decisions in alignment with the government’s policy and assured prompt communication with the federal government to seek an early resolution to the border closure problem.

