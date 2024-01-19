Learning lament

I am writing to draw the government’s attention to a pressing concern affecting academic courses. Students are experiencing numerous difficulties due to a shortage of course books, leading to hardships that adversely impact their education. The lack of adequate study materials hampers the students’ ability to create a conducive learning environment. This issue is particularly pronounced in government schools, where students face various challenges related to book shortages.

The district of Turbat is currently grappling with multiple book shortages, but unfortunately, the government has yet to show any interest in addressing this critical matter. This problem is not unique to Balochistan; other cities are also facing similar challenges. Despite this, the government has failed to take meaningful action to resolve the issue, making it a paramount concern for the country’s development.

Therefore, I urgently implore the relevant authorities to take immediate and serious action to address this matter and ensure that students have access to the necessary educational resources.

ESSA KHAN, Faisalabad.