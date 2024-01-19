Friday, January 19, 2024
LHC orders action against late-night cafes in residential areas

Web Desk
11:18 PM | January 19, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the imposition of fines on cafes that remain open till late at night in residential areas.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission pointed out that a large number of cafes were operating beyond the stipulated time in Johar Town area.

At this stage, the Model Town assistant commissioner also reported delays in the closure of cafes.

The court took a serious note of the situation and ordered the imposition of a Rs200,000 fine for the initial offense, escalating to a Rs500,000 fine for the second violation.

The court further ruled that the cafes in question should be sealed for the third violation.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 26.

It may be mentioned here that the court had issued a directive for the mandatory closure of cafes by 10 pm.

Web Desk

National

