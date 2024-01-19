Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Livestock & Fisheries Dept unveils Rs1.18b portfolio

Our Staff Reporter
January 19, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  A meeting discussing ongoing developmental activities and key matters related to various provincial departments took place with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah, presiding. Attendees included the spokesperson to the Chief Minister, administrative secretaries, and other relevant officials from concerned departments. The meeting provided detailed briefings on development projects and issues within various provincial departments, such as Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum, Communication & Works, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative departments.

The Tourism Department outlined ongoing projects, stating that PTDC’s properties have been handed over to the provincial tourism department.

The outsourcing process, under Public Private Partnership, aims to enhance management and generate income for the provincial government. Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) progress was also discussed, including the Ghanol ITZ in Mansehra and ITZs in Swat and Chitral. Other projects like Hund Park, Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car, and camping pods installation were highlighted.

IHC stops trial court from testifying witnesses in Imran-Bushra nikah case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024