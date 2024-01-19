Livestock & Fisheries Dept unveils Rs1.18b portfolio

Peshawar - A meeting discussing ongoing developmental activities and key matters related to various provincial departments took place with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah, presiding. Attendees included the spokesperson to the Chief Minister, administrative secretaries, and other relevant officials from concerned departments. The meeting provided detailed briefings on development projects and issues within various provincial departments, such as Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Museum, Communication & Works, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative departments.

The Tourism Department outlined ongoing projects, stating that PTDC’s properties have been handed over to the provincial tourism department.

The outsourcing process, under Public Private Partnership, aims to enhance management and generate income for the provincial government. Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) progress was also discussed, including the Ghanol ITZ in Mansehra and ITZs in Swat and Chitral. Other projects like Hund Park, Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car, and camping pods installation were highlighted.