Man chops wife’s body into pieces, stuffs in gunny bag

MULTAN - The Alpa Police on Thursday solved the blind murder case of a woman, by arresting her husband after a week her headless body was found near Basti Sahi Chawan on January 11.

According to police sources, the woman’s body chopped in pieces was found stuffed in a gunny bag.

Taking notice of the case, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special investigation team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Muhammad Ayaz.

The police team after investigation arrested the accused Sikandar Hayat s/o Rabnawaz who confessed that he had a dispute with his wife Parveen d/o Altaf over some domestic issues.

The police also recovered the weapon used in murder. Further investigations were underway, police said.

SWINDLER GANG BUSTED, 3 HELD

Old Kotwali police have busted a swindler and robber gang Shabir alias Shabu Gang involved in depriving citizens of cash and valuables at gunpoint and through swindling.

The police have arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Shabir alias Shabu, Samina Bibi and Rani Bibi.

The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 550,000 including one auto-rickshaw, one motorcycle and cash Rs 220,000 from their possession by tracing five cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.