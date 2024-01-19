Mardan shifts bus stands to Chamtar for efficiency

Peshawar - A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao, discussed the relocation of bus and coach stands from Mardan city to General Bus Stand Chamtar Mardan. Attendees included District Police Officer Mardan Najibur Rehman, ADC F&P Mardan Samiur Rehman, Secretary RTA Mardan, and TMO Mardan.

The DC stressed the importance of completing pending facilities at GBS Chamtar to expedite the transfer process. Concurrently, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, DC Fayaz Sherpao prohibited the sale of vaping devices, including e-cigarettes, to individuals under 21. Additionally, sales within 50 meters of educational institutions are banned, with violators facing prosecution under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, District Returning Officer Mardan, DC Fayyaz Sherpao, directed various departmental officers to support the Election Commission for the upcoming general elections on February 8. In a meeting at the commissioner’s office, DRO/Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr Tariqullah, DPO Najeebur Rehman Bagwi, and officers from concerned departments attended.

Fayyaz Sherpao instructed participants to promptly submit staff lists for election duty and ensure timely staff arrival at polling stations, emphasizing the collective responsibility for the peaceful conduct of elections.