Maritime security exercise Sea-Guard-24 culminates

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy’s maiden maritime security exercise Sea- Guard-24 concluded with a debrief session in Karachi on Thursday, said a press release received here. It said that Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was the chief guest. While addressing the session, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami appreciated the efforts put in by all stakeholders in making the exercise a success. He also underscored that the exercise clearly demonstrates PN’s resolve to address prevailing simmering issues to ensure security in maritime zones of Pakistan. The aim of the exercise was to overview response procedures against maritime security incidents and to identify gaps and propose ways to improve the response mechanism. The Exercise Sea- Guard-24 gave an opportunity to fortify and rejuvenate the bond of diverse maritime stakeholders of Pakistan ranging from shipping, fishing, law-enforcement and private entities through a common pedestal of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC). The exercise served as a platform for all stakeholders to engage in tactical exercises, exchange best practices and foster mutual understanding.