Market diversification a key to achieve desired goals: LCCI

LAHORE - A 40-member delegation of Trade and Investment Officers from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the delegation and shed light on the issues ranging from Pakistan’s external trade, taxation system, economic scenario and private sector’s role in policy making.

Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Shahzad Rana was leading the delegation while LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion. President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that high cost of doing business is one of the major hurdles coming in the ways of exports promotion. He said that Pakistani products have finest quality but are struggling in the international market due to high production cost. He said that energy is a major raw material of the industry but its high prices are jacking up the cost or production. He said that number of duties and taxes on energy sector should be brought down.

CCI president also called to resolve the issues like non opening of LCs. He added that the role of trade and investment officers is very important to promote exports of the country. He said that market diversification is a key to achieve the desired goals. We have to focus on Africa and Central Asia to find new destinations for Pakistani goods. He emphasized that Pakistani missions posted abroad should share business opportunities related all queries with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry so that these can be disseminated among the LCCI members. Kashif Anwar urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to ensure participation of businessmen in TDAP delegations. He said that it is important to reduce the cost of doing business to enhance exports competitiveness.

“Ongoing economic scenario calls for further strengthening of public-private sector relations. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry aims to promote trade & investment in the country through enacting upon the policies of the government and securing a business friendly environment in the country”, LCCI president added. Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Shahzad Rana said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is our partner and it helps us in formulating strategies. He said that when we formulate any strategy, LCCI always supports us in implementation and getting good results. The DG said that the stations of the trade officers were relocated in order to avail potential of trade opportunities.

He said that the trade officers will be posted in different countries of European Union, Africa, GCC, USA, Central Asia and their prime focus will be a dual task including increasing trade to boosting exports and they will also work for imports substitution. Secondly, they will be doing rigorous work to bring investment in the different sectors of economy of Pakistan.