Mastercard extends partnership with UBL to drive innovation in Pakistan’s payments ecosystem

KARACHI - Mastercard and UBL have renewed its strategic business partnership focused on the issuance of debit cards in Pakistan. The multi-year collaboration will see the partners tap into opportunities to boost financial inclusion, meet evolving consumer expectations and showcase UBL as a key player in the country’s competitive digital payments landscape.

UBL’s customers will enjoy greater convenience in their Mastercard usage with attractive offers, innovative features and seamless services. The extended partnership will also cover digital payment solutions, notably facilitating cross-border and ecommerce payments by debit cards. Mastercard will further offer access to its extensive portfolio of leading digital products and solutions, including debit and virtual cards, as well as cyber and intelligence resources. UBL will work with Mastercard Advisors, which leverages the company’s unmatched payment and technology expertise to deliver topof- the-line consulting services, on a wide range of initiatives aimed at its growth journey.

“We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with UBL as we usher in a new era of collaboration and innovation. Together, Mastercard and UBL will create new opportunities for Pakistan and its people as we partner to create an inclusive digital economy that works for everyone,” said J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard.