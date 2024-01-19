Minister advocates business reforms

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, emphasized the necessity of continuous governance reforms to foster business activities and attract investments. He addressed a consultation workshop at a local hotel, expressing his commitment to enhancing rules and regulations while prioritizing public interest.

Jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) and the Federal Board of Investment (BoI) from the Prime Minister’s Office, the workshop saw the participation of key figures, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Industries Zulfiqar Ali Shah and CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited, Nasir Khan.

Dr. Abdullah stressed the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between economic needs and public interest during reforms. He underscored the global trend of creating business-friendly environments through effective regulations and urged steps to align with international standards.

The workshop focused on presenting ideas to improve the service delivery system related to business and investment. Suggestions were solicited for incorporating these ideas into the existing rules and regulations.

Dr. Abdullah highlighted the necessity of public sector reforms and positive changes in service delivery systems. He emphasized the importance of stakeholder input to ensure a balanced approach that considers both public interests and economic needs for effective regulations.

He praised the collaborative effort of KP-BOIT and BoI in organizing the consultative workshop, stating that it exemplifies the commitment to regulatory reforms and capacity building. The caretaker provincial government pledged support, hoping for continuity under the next elected government.

Officials from KP Board of Investment and Trade briefed participants on the facilitative measures for business and investment in the province. The workshop concluded with the presentation of shields to the Caretaker Minister and Secretary Industries by the organizers.