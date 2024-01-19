Minister inaugurates National Citrus Festival

SARGODHA - Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture (NH&C) Jamal Shah, along with Secretary NH&C Humaira Ahmed, Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, inaugurated on Thursday the two-day National Citrus Festival, here at Sargodha Arts Council.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Ayub Jamali, Executive Director Lok Virsa Uzair Khan, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Najeeba Arif and diplomats were also present.

The minister told the ceremony the National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, was organising the National Citrus Festival on 18th and 19h of January. He said Sargodha served as the perfect backdrop for a grand celebration of the nation’s diverse citrus heritage.

The minister said the festival would be crafted not only to showcase the economic and agricultural significance of citrus but also to promote social cohesion and a strong sense of national identity.

Jamal Shah said the festival aimed to attract visitors from across Pakistan, promoting national unity through shared cultural experiences. He said that the festival provided a national platform for businesses, farmers, and artisans to showcase and sell citrus-related products, fostering economic growth and national resilience, thereby contributing to a more socially cohesive society.