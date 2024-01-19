Friday, January 19, 2024
Motorway closed as dense fog blankets parts of Punjab

Agencies
January 19, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Dense fog again blanketed different cities of Punjab, including Lahore on night between Wednesday and Thursday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic. The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Farooqabad, Motorway M3, Motorway M4 from Shershah to Faisalabad, and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kind of traffic. The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling.

Agencies

