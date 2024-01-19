Multan RPO inaugurates Safe City project in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Regional Police Officer Multan Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Sohail inaugurated safe city project and command and control room in DPO office Khanewal on Thursday.

District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq, his team and media representatives were also present on this event.

Regional Police Officer Multan Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited Khanewal. District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq gave him a warm welcome at DPO office. RPO Multan Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry along with DPO Rana Umar Farooq inaugurated Khanewal police’s biggest project Safe City. High quality CCTV cameras have been installed at various intersections and important points, from which movement of criminals, anti-state elements can be traced.

It will help to continuously monitor miscreants and subversive elements. He said that the credit for completing and activating the Safe City Project goes to the talented police officer PSO Saad bin Saeed and IT in charge Waqar.

The RPO Multan also inaugurated the command and control room and police briefing room constructed in modern style in the DPO Khanewal office. He appreciated DPO Rana Umar Farooq and his team, Reader to DPO Asir Imam, Saad bin Saeed and IT in-charge Waqar. RPO Multan Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry while talking to the media along with DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that in South Punjab there are professional police officers like Rana Umar Farooq who are performing to the best of their abilities. Police are taking practical steps for the welfare and protection of lives and property of the citizens. He said that positive steps have been taken to protect the public under the Safe City Project, which is commendable and an excellent example of community policing. For which the DPO and his team deserved commendations.

The civil society and the journalist community should become the arms of the police to create a peaceful and ideal society. The RPO further said that the police were working under the command of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to highlight the positive image of the department. IG Punjab will carry forward the peoplefriendly vision, measures are being taken for professional training of the police force so that they may face the challenges. He said that it was among his priorities to take the best measures for the welfare of the police force and to improve the efficiency of the personnel.