NA-85 election suspended as candidate breathes his last

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed election in NA-85 due to the sudden death of one of the candidates.

The election schedule of NA-85 Sargohda has been suspended after the death of Sadia Ali son of Alf Deen.

The ECP has issued a notification in this connection.

Sources said the notification of postponement of the election was issued by the returning officer Shoaib Ahmad Niswana of the constituency in Sargodha.

The schedule will be reissued for the election in the constituency.