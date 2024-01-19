National Security Committee meets today

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has been summoned today to discuss the evolving situation after the Iranian missile attack inside Pakistan and the latter’s retaliatory air strikes against terrorist hideouts in Iran.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar would chair the NSC meeting. According to sources, the NSC meeting will be attended by Minister for Defence Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider, Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani, Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter, Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Pakistan Air Force Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, secretary NSC, and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum along with senior military officials would also attend the meeting. PM Anwaar-ul-Haq, who is currently in Davos while on a visit to Switzerland to attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has cut short his visit and returned to Pakistan early Friday morning. The sources said that Pakistan’s Ambassador Mudasar Tippu would also be giving briefing to NSC about the presence of terrorists hideouts in Iran which are operating against Pakistan. The PM would also address the meeting and would announce Pakistan’s strategy on the situation. The committee is expected to take important decisions on the Pak-Iran relations.