Friday, January 19, 2024
Nawaz afraid of 73-year-old woman: Yasmin Rashid

Web Desk
11:14 PM | January 19, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid says PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is a coward man who is afraiding of a 73-year-old-woman.

Talking to the media at the Anti-Terrorist Court on Friday, she said public would deal with him if he came out for election rallies.

The people must come out of their homes on Feb 8 and exercise their right to vote, she urged.

“My workers and supporters are not allowed to run my election campaign. My employees are being arrested. I am not being allowed to speak for the last eight months,” she concluded.

Yasmin Rashid is contesting against Nawaz Sharif as independent candidate in NA-130.

