NCHR and Bank AL Habib join hands to empower women and girls

ISLAMABAD - The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and Bank AL Habib have signed a Letter of Interest (LOI) committing to work together and empower women and girls through sport-based human development interventions. Their focus is to mobilize marginalized communitiess.

NCHR is currently engaged in a project around this theme through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), supported by the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan. However, NCHR has identified the need to support the most vulnerable and marginalized group within this project - the Women United Football Academy in Quetta. The LOI serves as a comprehensive framework outlining the terms of the agreement for Bank AL Habib’s sponsorship of the Hazara Women United Football Academyin Quetta. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the academy’s capacity to train and equip more girls, thereby extending the impact of the ongoing CFLI project. Moreover, the sponsorship is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Academy beyond the completion of the CFLI project.