Friday, January 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NDMA advises people to wear masks amid worsening air quality

NDMA advises people to wear masks amid worsening air quality
Web Desk
1:17 PM | January 19, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday advised people in Islamabad and adjoining areas to wear face masks amid worsening air quality.

The NDMA in its advisory has asked people to wear face masks while leaving their homes and consume plenty of water amid worsening air quality in the federal capital and adjoining areas.

Separately, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Karachi, the largest metropolitan city of Pakistan, has become the second most polluted in the world.

According to the Air Quality Index, the air pollution in Karachi is recorded at 251 particulate meters which is very unhealthy for the Karachiites.

Furthermore, IQAir encourages citizens to use masks outdoors as a tangible defense against airborne contaminants.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024