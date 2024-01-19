NDMA advises people to wear masks amid worsening air quality

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday advised people in Islamabad and adjoining areas to wear face masks amid worsening air quality.

The NDMA in its advisory has asked people to wear face masks while leaving their homes and consume plenty of water amid worsening air quality in the federal capital and adjoining areas.

Separately, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Karachi, the largest metropolitan city of Pakistan, has become the second most polluted in the world.

According to the Air Quality Index, the air pollution in Karachi is recorded at 251 particulate meters which is very unhealthy for the Karachiites.

Furthermore, IQAir encourages citizens to use masks outdoors as a tangible defense against airborne contaminants.